Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Mutual Review of Development Effectiveness in Africa 2012

Promise and Performance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264255616-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/UN ECA (2012), The Mutual Review of Development Effectiveness in Africa 2012: Promise and Performance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264255616-en.
Go to top