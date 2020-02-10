Skip to main content
The most favoured nation and non-discrimination provisions in international trade law and the OECD codes of liberalisation

https://doi.org/10.1787/c7abd09b-en
Andrea Marín Odio
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Marín Odio, A. (2020), “The most favoured nation and non-discrimination provisions in international trade law and the OECD codes of liberalisation”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2020/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c7abd09b-en.
