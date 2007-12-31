Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Measurement of Globalisation using International Input-Output Tables

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/242020221356
Authors
Koen De Backer, Norihiko Yamano
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

De Backer, K. and N. Yamano (2007), “The Measurement of Globalisation using International Input-Output Tables”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2007/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242020221356.
Go to top