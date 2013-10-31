Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Local Dimension of SME and Entrepreneurship Issues and Policies in Mexico

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xn24zbqr4-en
Authors
Jonathan Potter, Marco Marchese, Maryann Feldman, Tom Kemeny, Helen Lawton-Smith, Andy Pike
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Potter, J. et al. (2013), “The Local Dimension of SME and Entrepreneurship Issues and Policies in Mexico”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2013/14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xn24zbqr4-en.
Go to top