This report presents the results of the local component of the OECD Review of SME and Entrepreneurship Issues and Policies at National and Local Levels in Mexico. It draws on case studies conducted in the two states of Morelos and Queretaro and examines regional disparities in entrepreneurship activity in Mexico; the governance of entrepreneurship and SME policies, focusing on coordination between national and local policies and how national programmes are tailored to the different state development needs; and policies at state level to support workforce and entrepreneurship skills, business innovation and industry-university knowledge flows, access to finance, and improvements in business regulations.
The Local Dimension of SME and Entrepreneurship Issues and Policies in Mexico
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
