The Labour Market in Korea

This paper analyses the increasing dualism in the Korean labour market and the need to encourage greater labour force participation. Although the rising proportion of non-regular workers lowers labour costs and increases employment flexibility, it has a negative impact on both equity and efficiency over the long term. Relaxing employment protection for regular workers and increasing the coverage of the social safety net for non-regular workers would help limit the extent of dualism. Population ageing is projected to be exceptionally rapid in Korea, leading to a significant decline in the workforce by mid-century. Steps to boost the participation of women through family-friendly policies are a priority. It is also important to encourage employees to stay at firms beyond the age of 50. Making the wage system more dependent on productivity and less on seniority and implementing a company pension system in place of the retirement allowance would help maintain the employment of older persons. This Working Paper relates to the 2005 OECD Economic Survey of Korea (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/korea).