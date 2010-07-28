Skip to main content
The Korean Financial System

Overcoming the Global Financial Crisis and Addressing Remaining Problems
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbhk6d24ln-en
Authors
Masahiko Tsutsumi, Randall S. Jones, Thomas F. Cargill
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Tsutsumi, M., R. Jones and T. Cargill (2010), “The Korean Financial System: Overcoming the Global Financial Crisis and Addressing Remaining Problems”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 796, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbhk6d24ln-en.
