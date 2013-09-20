The Internet Economy on the Rise

This publication reviews progress made since the 2008 OECD Seoul Declaration for the Future of the Internet Economy and identifies areas for future work. Seven themes are addressed in the work as follows:

High-speed infrastructure Digital content and green ICTs The development of smarter applications Cybersecurity and privacy Consumer empowerment and protection An open Internet economy Global participation for development.

Overall, the review shows that the Internet economy has now reached a point where it has become a new source of growth, with the potential to boost the whole economy, to foster innovation, competitiveness and user participation, and to contribute effectively to the prosperity of society as a whole.