The OECD Competition Committee debated The Interface between Competition and Consumer Policies in February 2008. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: written submissions from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, European Commission, France, India, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Malta, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Switzerland, Suisse, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
The Interface between Competition and Consumer Policies
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024