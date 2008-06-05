The OECD Competition Committee debated The Interface between Competition and Consumer Policies in February 2008. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: written submissions from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, European Commission, France, India, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Malta, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Switzerland, Suisse, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.