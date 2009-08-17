Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of the Crisis on ICTs and their Role in the Recovery

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221641027714
Authors
Arthur Mickoleit, Christian Reimsbach-Kounatze, Cristina Serra-Vallejo, Graham Vickery, Sacha Wunsch-Vincent
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mickoleit, A. et al. (2009), “The Impact of the Crisis on ICTs and their Role in the Recovery”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 163, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221641027714.
Go to top