The OECD Competition Committee debated the impact of substitute services on regulation in May 2005. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, the European Commission, France, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Romania, the Russian Federation, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United States, Zambia and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.