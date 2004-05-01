Skip to main content
The Impact of Social Institutions on the Economic Role of Women in Developing Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/262577344262
Authors
Christian Morrisson, Johannes Jütting
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Morrisson, C. and J. Jütting (2004), “The Impact of Social Institutions on the Economic Role of Women in Developing Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 234, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/262577344262.
