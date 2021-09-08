Skip to main content
The impact of digitalisation on productivity: Firm-level evidence from the Netherlands

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e800ee1d-en
Authors
Martin Borowiecki, Jon Pareliussen, Daniela Glocker, Eun Jung Kim, Michael Polder, Iryna Rud
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Borowiecki, M. et al. (2021), “The impact of digitalisation on productivity: Firm-level evidence from the Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1680, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e800ee1d-en.
