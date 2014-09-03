Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Guidance Document for Using the OECD (Q)SAR Application Toolbox to Develop Chemical Categories According to the OECD Guidance on Grouping Chemicals

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264221482-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), The Guidance Document for Using the OECD (Q)SAR Application Toolbox to Develop Chemical Categories According to the OECD Guidance on Grouping Chemicals, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264221482-en.
Go to top