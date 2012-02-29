Skip to main content
The Experience of New Teachers

Results from TALIS 2008
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264120952-en
Ben Jensen, Andrés Sandoval-Hernández, Steffen Knoll, Eugenio J. Gonzalez
TALIS
Jensen, B. et al. (2012), The Experience of New Teachers: Results from TALIS 2008, TALIS, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264120952-en.
