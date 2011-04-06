The Evolving Privacy Landscape: 30 Years After the OECD Privacy Guidelines

Thirty years ago OECD governments adopted a set of Guidelines governing the Protection of Privacy and Transborder Flows of Personal Data. Faced with twin concerns about threats to privacy from more intensive use of personal data and the risk to the global economy of restrictions on the flow of information, the OECD produced the first internationally agreed statement of the core privacy protection principles. The Guidelines represent an international consensus on personal data protection in the public and private sectors. They have influenced the development of national legislation and model codes within OECD member countries, and beyond.

This report begins by recalling the development and influence of the Guidelines. It then describes a number of current trends in the processing of personal data and the privacy risks in this evolving environment. It identifies some of the challenges that today’s environment brings for protecting privacy under existing approaches, and highlights a number of current initiatives and innovative approaches to privacy. Particular attention is focused on the impact of the Internet and other technologies, consistent with the issues and priorities highlighted in the 2008 Seoul Ministerial on the Future of the Internet Economy. The report aims to take a broad view of the current landscape for privacy, with a primary focus on economic activities. It does not describe in detail the myriad of initiatives to implement the Privacy Guidelines in OECD countries and beyond.