Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Evolving Concept of Market Power in the Digital Economy

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2cfcb4a8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “The Evolving Concept of Market Power in the Digital Economy”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 278, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2cfcb4a8-en.
Go to top