The European Union's External Labour Migration Policy; Rationale, Objectives, Approaches and Results, 1999-2014

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbxflc0r-en
Peo Hansen
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hansen, P. (2016), “The European Union's External Labour Migration Policy; Rationale, Objectives, Approaches and Results, 1999-2014”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 185, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbxflc0r-en.
