Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Euro Changeover in the Slovak Republic

Implications for Inflation and Interest Rates
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/240631807010
Authors
Felix Hüfner, Isabell Koske
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hüfner, F. and I. Koske (2008), “The Euro Changeover in the Slovak Republic: Implications for Inflation and Interest Rates”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 632, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240631807010.
Go to top