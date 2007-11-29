Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Efficient Participation of the Railways in the Market Economy: Report of the Fourteenth Round Table on Transport Economics

Report of the Fourteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 2-4 June 1971
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104880-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1971), The Efficient Participation of the Railways in the Market Economy: Report of the Fourteenth Round Table on Transport Economics: Report of the Fourteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 2-4 June 1971, ECMT Round Tables, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104880-en.
Go to top