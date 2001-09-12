Colombia is somewhat unique in this series, in that it was never a centralised, communist state. Nonetheless, it does share some of the characteristics of the centralised socialist economies since the reins of power remained in a small clique which denied access to other parts of the society. Reforms have taken place, but they have been undertaken in a climate of resistance by vested interests and militancy on the part of those who stand most to benefit from reform. This book explains how these forces related to each other and how the conflicts were resolved - or not, as the case may be. The lessons for other countries in the region and for emerging economies in general are far-reaching.
The Economics and Politics of Transition to an Open Market Economy: Colombia
Report
Development Centre Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 March 2024
-
Report2 December 2021
-
21 May 2019
-
24 April 2019
-
16 November 2017
-
9 June 2017
-
Report20 October 2016
-
1 April 2016
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Report28 September 2023