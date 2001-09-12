Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Economics and Politics of Transition to an Open Market Economy: Colombia

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264194977-en
Authors
Sebastian Edwards
Tags
Development Centre Studies

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Edwards, S. (2001), The Economics and Politics of Transition to an Open Market Economy: Colombia, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264194977-en.
Go to top