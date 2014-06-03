Skip to main content
The Economic Consequences of Ageing: The Case of Finland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qt1dtnlt-en
Authors
Christine de la Maisonneuve, Christophe André, Clara García, Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de la Maisonneuve, C. et al. (2014), “The Economic Consequences of Ageing: The Case of Finland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1120, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qt1dtnlt-en.
