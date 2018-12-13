Skip to main content
The drivers of regional growth in Russia

A baseline model with applications
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9279f6c3-en
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Olivier Durand-Lasserve
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Blöchliger, H. and O. Durand-Lasserve (2018), “The drivers of regional growth in Russia: A baseline model with applications”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1523, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9279f6c3-en.
