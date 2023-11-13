Skip to main content
The cost of job loss in carbon-intensive sectors: Evidence from Germany

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6f636d3b-en
Authors
Cesar Barreto, Robert Grundke, Zeev Krill
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Barreto, C., R. Grundke and Z. Krill (2023), “The cost of job loss in carbon-intensive sectors: Evidence from Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1774, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6f636d3b-en.
