This report presents preliminary findings from a series of country surveys on the costs of introducing and implementing trade facilitation measures. It was prepared in response to concerns with respect to the cost implications of a future WTO agreement on trade facilitation and will be complemented in the near future by additional data from a wider range of developing and least-developed countries. The report contains observations with respect to the methodology of assessing trade facilitation costs and highlights common cost features in the various country experiences.
The Cost of Introducing and Implementing Trade Facilitation Measures
Interim Report
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
