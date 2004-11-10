Skip to main content
The Cost of Introducing and Implementing Trade Facilitation Measures

Interim Report
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/143144107523
Authors
Evdokia Moïsé
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers

English
français

Cite this content as:

Moïsé, E. (2004), “The Cost of Introducing and Implementing Trade Facilitation Measures: Interim Report”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/143144107523.
