The Competitiveness of Transition Economies

International trade has played a key role in the transition process. Exports were essential for the recovery from the transition shock and sustainable growth depends on the capacity of each country to reap the benefits of the openness to international trade and foreign investment. This book offers a comprehensive and a comparative approach on the different interactions between trade, FDI and the process of economic transformation. One of its original points is the quantification of both price and non-price aspects of product market competition. Based on this analysis, each country is ranked according to the type and strength of its competitive position and conclusions are drawn concerning further economic restructuring.