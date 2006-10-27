Skip to main content
The Changing Nature of Manufacturing in OECD Economies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/308452426871
Authors
Dirk Pilat, Agnès Cimper, Karsten Bjerring Olsen, Colin Webb
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Pilat, D. et al. (2006), “The Changing Nature of Manufacturing in OECD Economies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2006/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/308452426871.
