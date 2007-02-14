Skip to main content
The Brazilian 'Tax War'

The Case of Value-Added Tax Competition among the States
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/286220576442
Authors
Luiz de Mello
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. (2007), “The Brazilian 'Tax War': The Case of Value-Added Tax Competition among the States”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 544, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/286220576442.
