Brazil’s public pension expenditure is about 9 per cent of GDP, above the OECD average. Given that OECD countries are generally not only wealthier, but also significantly older, Brazil’s pension expenditures are clearly excessive, draining resources away from other areas, such as much needed social investment in health and education. Beyond its fiscal impact, the Brazilian pension system is also unjust. About half of total pension expenditure is paid to former civil servants, which account for only 5 per cent of total retirees. Given the demographic challenges Brazil is likely to face in the next decades, authorities have started to implement a series of reforms. The general regime available to private sector workers underwent major changes in 1999, which will help ensure its long-term actuarial and financial balance. However, problems remain concerning the growth of the informal economy, the weight of non-pension benefits financially imputed to the regime and the mechanisms for ...