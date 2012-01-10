Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Boardroom Perspective: How Does Energy Efficiency Policy Influence Decision Making in Industry?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h0wcn2tjg-en
Authors
Julia Reinaud, Amelie Goldberg
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Reinaud, J. and A. Goldberg (2012), “The Boardroom Perspective: How Does Energy Efficiency Policy Influence Decision Making in Industry?”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2012/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h0wcn2tjg-en.
Go to top