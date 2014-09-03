This document describes the state of knowledge of the adverse outcome pathway (AOP) for skin sensitisation initiated by covalent binding to proteins, assesses the weight-of-evidence supporting the AOP, identifies the key events, and identifies databases containing test results related to those key events. AOPs can be incorporated into chemical categories-based assessments or integrated approaches for testing and assessment.
The Adverse Outcome Pathway for Skin Sensitisation Initiated by Covalent Binding to Proteins
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
