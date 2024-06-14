Although considerable effort has been expended on constructing measures of total factor productivity, there has been little subsequent effort at verifying that the constructed data have the expected properties. This paper proposes a number of tests to determine whether total factor productivity is measured correctly. A similar approach can be used for other economic data ...
Tests of Total Factor Productivity Measurement
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
