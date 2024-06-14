Skip to main content
Tests of Total Factor Productivity Measurement

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/136767018028
A. Steven Englander
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Englander, A. (1988), “Tests of Total Factor Productivity Measurement”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/136767018028.
