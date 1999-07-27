Skip to main content
Testing for a Common OECD Phillips Curve

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/340107434541
Authors
Dave Turner, Elena Seghezza
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Turner, D. and E. Seghezza (1999), “Testing for a Common OECD Phillips Curve”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 219, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/340107434541.
