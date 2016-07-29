Test No. 228: Determination of Developmental Toxicity to Dipteran Dung Flies(Scathophaga stercoraria L. (Scathophagidae), Musca autumnalis De Geer (Muscidae))

This Test Guideline describes a method to estimate the developmental toxicity of a test chemical to the dung dwelling life stages of dung-dependent dipteran species. Two test species can be used. The test chemical is mixed with bovine faeces, to which either 10 eggs of Scathophaga stercoraria or 10 larvae of Musca autumnalis are added. The test will be terminated 5 days after emergence of the last adult in the control (> 18 days for S. stercoraria, >13 days for M. autumnalis). Then the possible impacts of the test chemical on the following measurement endpoints are assessed under controlled conditions: sex and total number of emerged adult flies, retardation of emergence indicated by the developmental rate and morphological change. Depending on the experimental design, the No Observed Effect Concentration (NOEC) or the Effect concentration for x percent effect (ECx) can be determined. This Guideline can be used for water soluble or insoluble substances, but is not applicable to volatile substances. If the toxicity of the chemical is unknown, five nominal test concentrations should be conducted. A positive control should be tested periodically. The test is considered valid if in the controls hatching of larvae is superior or equal to 70% of the number of introduced eggs, emergence of adults is superior or equal to 70% and superior or equal to 50% of the respectively hatched and introduced larvae and if the emergence of adult flies starts after 18 +- 2 days (S. stercoraria) or after 13 +- 2 days(M. autumnalis).