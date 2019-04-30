Territorial wide area cooperation in the Adriatic-Ionian region: Outlook on future Transnational Cooperation in the Region

The OECD Trento Centre for Local Development, in collaboration with the Region Emilia Romagna and ERVET, embarks on a review to enhance policy efficacy and foster knowledge exchange in the Adriatic and Ionian Region. Recognizing the limitations of top-down approaches, the OECD advocates for integrated, locally-tailored policies to stimulate growth and address exclusion. The European Union's cohesion policy, facilitated by the European Structural and Investment Funds, underscores the importance of regional cooperation. Within this framework, the Interreg V-B Adriatic-Ionian Cooperation Programme (ADRION) emerges as a driver of policy innovation, promoting economic, social, and territorial cohesion. This paper navigates the complexities of regional cooperation, offering insights and recommendations for the future development of the A-I Region.