Territorial wide area cooperation in the Adriatic-Ionian region: Lessons from the Implementation of the EU ADRION Transnational Cooperation Programme

This paper, a collaborative effort between the OECD LEED Trento Centre, the Emilia Romagna Region, and ERVET, aims to identify policy needs and priorities in the Adriatic-Ionian macro-region. Emphasizing locally-tailored approaches over top-down programs, it explores how integrated policies can stimulate growth and address exclusion. Focused on EU Cohesion Policy and the EUSAIR, it evaluates the alignment between the ADRION Programme and the macro-regional strategy. Through gap analyses and comparative studies, the paper offers recommendations to enhance ADRION's performance and strengthen coordination with the EUSAIR, providing valuable insights for policymakers navigating the complexities of regional development in the Adriatic-Ionian region.