Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Teaching for the Future

Effective Classroom Practices To Transform Education
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264293243-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Teaching for the Future: Effective Classroom Practices To Transform Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264293243-en.
Go to top