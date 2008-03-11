Taxing Wages provides unique information on income tax paid by workers and social security contributions levied on employees and their employers in OECD countries. In addition, this annual publication specifies family benefits paid as cash transfers. Amounts of taxes and benefits are detailed program by program, for eight household types which differ by income level and household composition. Results reported include the marginal and effective tax burden for one- and two-earner families, and total labour costs of employers. This year's issue includes a Special feature entitled "Tax reforms and tax burdens 2000-2006".
Taxing Wages 2007
Report
Taxing Wages
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report25 April 2024
-
Report25 April 2023
-
Report24 May 2022
-
Report29 April 2021
-
Report30 April 2020
-
Report11 April 2019
-
Report26 April 2018
-
Report11 April 2017
Related publications
-
Report25 April 2024
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
21 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023