Taxing Energy Use for Sustainable Development: Opportunities for energy tax and subsidy reform in selected developing and emerging economies (TEU-SD) presents results for 15 developing and emerging market economies. The results in TEU-SD include data and indicators to support carbon pricing reforms in the 15 TEU-SD countries, and compares their macro-economic and policy context to OECD countries. The results aim to inform policy makers so that they can translate high-level policy ambitions, such as those under the Paris agreement and the sustainable development goals (SDGs), into concrete action at the national level.
Taxing energy use for sustainable development
Opportunities for energy tax and subsidy reform in selected developing and emerging economies