Taxes, income and economic mobility in Ireland

New evidence from tax records data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqc6zlgq31-en
Authors
Seán Kennedy, Yosuke Jin, David Haugh, Patrick Lenain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kennedy, S. et al. (2015), “Taxes, income and economic mobility in Ireland: New evidence from tax records data”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1269, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqc6zlgq31-en.
