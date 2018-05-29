Skip to main content
Tax reform to support growth and employment in Finland

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/412834d3-en
Authors
Christophe André, Hyunjeong Hwang
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
André, C. and H. Hwang (2018), “Tax reform to support growth and employment in Finland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1468, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/412834d3-en.
