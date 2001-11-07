Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Tax Ratios: A Critical Survey

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195622-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Tax Policy Studies

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Tax Ratios: A Critical Survey, OECD Tax Policy Studies, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195622-en.
Go to top