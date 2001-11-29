Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Tax and the Economy

A Comparative Assessment of OECD Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195615-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Tax Policy Studies

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Tax and the Economy: A Comparative Assessment of OECD Countries, OECD Tax Policy Studies, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195615-en.
Go to top