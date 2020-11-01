Tackling discriminatory social institutions to pave the way towards women’s full inclusion and gender equality in G20 countries

The OECD Development Centre at the request of W20 Saudi Arabian Presidency prepared the update of the report “From promises to action: Addressing discriminatory social institutions to accelerate gender equality in G20 countries”, published in January 2020 (OECD, 2019[1]). It analyses progress made and remaining challenges across the ambitious W20 gender equality objectives, by adopting a “Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) lens” which takes discriminatory social institutions (laws, norms and practices) into account. The report also features the gendered impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID19) crisis and provides policy responses and recommendations to G20 countries. Building on the SIGI approach and data, the first part of the report provides a brief assessment of progress while identifying the main barriers for three of the four W20 pillars (labour inclusion, financial inclusion and inclusive decision-making) to monitor countries’ paths towards the achievement of W20 targets across all G20 countries, while the second part of the report provides country profiles for G20 members.