Sustaining High Growth Through Innovation

Reforming the R&D and Education Systems in Korea
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/507484436664
Yongchun Baek, Randall S. Jones
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Baek, Y. and R. Jones (2005), “Sustaining High Growth Through Innovation: Reforming the R&D and Education Systems in Korea”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 470, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/507484436664.
