This report analyses planned infrastructure projects, decision-making frameworks related to infrastructure development and strategic planning documents in eight countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It compares current investment flows with countries' national development objectives to identify misalignments and provides policy-makers with recommendations to improve the integration of climate change and other environmental concerns into infrastucture development decision-making processes. The report presents a comprehensive overview of infrastructure investment, primarily in the transport and energy sectors, throughout the region and identifies the risks and opportunities emerging from current investment patterns.
Sustainable Infrastructure for Low-Carbon Development in Central Asia and the Caucasus
Hotspot Analysis and Needs Assessment
Report
Green Finance and Investment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 June 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
26 September 2023
-
24 October 2022
-
3 October 2022
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
26 September 2023
-
3 October 2022
-
3 October 2022