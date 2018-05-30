Skip to main content
Sustainable finance for inclusive growth in Thailand

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7ad06329-en
Authors
Adam Bogiatzis, Hidekatsu Asada, Mohamed Rizwan Habeeb Rahuman
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bogiatzis, A., H. Asada and M. Rizwan Habeeb Rahuman (2018), “Sustainable finance for inclusive growth in Thailand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1471, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7ad06329-en.
