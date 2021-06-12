Supporting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Higher Education in Greece

This paper delves into the landscape of entrepreneurship and innovation within Greek higher education, examining the country's resilience amid financial crises and the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing on the HEInnovate framework, it analyzes dimensions such as entrepreneurial teaching, digital transformation, knowledge exchange, and internationalization. Despite challenges, momentum is growing, particularly in entrepreneurship education and collaboration with Smart Specialization Strategies. Recommendations for policymakers and institutions include incentivizing academic entrepreneurship, enhancing digital capabilities, fostering knowledge exchange, and promoting internationalization. The report underscores the need for flexible policies tailored to regional ecosystems, aiming to bolster Greece's position in the global innovation landscape.