Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Supporting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Higher Education in Greece

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/37cd1c7d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Supporting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Higher Education in Greece”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 51, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/37cd1c7d-en.
Go to top