Substantive Criteria Used for the Assessment of Mergers 

The OECD Competition Committee debated substantive criteria used for merger assessment in October 2002. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by Mr. Gary Hewitt for the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.