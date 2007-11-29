Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Studies on the Social Costs of Urban Road Transport (Noise and Pollution)

Report of the Eighteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 13-14 April 1972
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104927-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1972), Studies on the Social Costs of Urban Road Transport (Noise and Pollution): Report of the Eighteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 13-14 April 1972, ECMT Round Tables, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104927-en.
Go to top