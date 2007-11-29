Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Studies (Notably from the Econometric Approach) of Factors Determining the Demand for Freight Transport

Report of the Sixteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 22-24 March 1972
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104903-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1972), Studies (Notably from the Econometric Approach) of Factors Determining the Demand for Freight Transport: Report of the Sixteenth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 22-24 March 1972, ECMT Round Tables, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104903-en.
Go to top